Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.95% from the stock’s current price.
ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.
ET stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,488,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
