Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.95% from the stock’s current price.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

ET stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,488,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

