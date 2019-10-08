Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 4.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $43,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

