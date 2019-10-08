Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

About Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

