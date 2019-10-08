Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.32

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 303,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

