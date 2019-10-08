ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading Down 1.2%

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, 689 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EKTAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

