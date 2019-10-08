Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Trading Down 0.8%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.13 and last traded at $94.87, 449,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,757,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $477,308.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,604,096 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,297 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.