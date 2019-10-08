Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERI. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ:ERI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,166. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.