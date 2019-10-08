Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 75,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li purchased 1,384,717 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Insiders purchased 1,497,497 shares of company stock worth $4,457,115 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.64. 2,469,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.07. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

