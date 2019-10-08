El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 259,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $401.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

