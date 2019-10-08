Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $337,438.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00698157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013523 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,938,310 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.