Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EIDX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,649. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,496,425. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $445,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

