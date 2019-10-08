eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in eGain by 198.5% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 438,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 291,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $2,181,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 1,585.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 184,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 89,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,780. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

