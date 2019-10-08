Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 6%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.07, 917,269 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 792,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 792,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 355,256 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 193,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.