Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 1.88. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

