Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

