Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYSL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. 96,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295. Dynasil Co. of America has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

