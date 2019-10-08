Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 27400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Dunnedin Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

