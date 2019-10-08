DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $378,579.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $378,579.00 and $1,678.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014092 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

