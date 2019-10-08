DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$4.15 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

