Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDY. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

RDY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $171,000. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

