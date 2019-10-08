Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RDY. Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $15,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 612.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 330,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 283,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,688,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 27.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 108,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,402. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.