Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.53, approximately 595,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 811,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $52.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Domo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $451.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.68 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a negative net margin of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Domo by 107.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 102.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 65.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 216,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Domo by 472.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

