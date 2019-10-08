Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) vs. HF Foods Group (NYSE:HFFG) Critical Contrast

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza and HF Foods Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 1 6 18 0 2.68 HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus target price of $287.46, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 10.83% -12.81% 36.74% HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62%

Risk & Volatility

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and HF Foods Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $3.43 billion 3.04 $361.97 million $8.42 30.10 HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.29 $6.35 million N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than HF Foods Group.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HF Foods Group does not pay a dividend. Domino’s Pizza pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats HF Foods Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of March 22, 2019, it operated through approximately 15,900 stores in 85 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.