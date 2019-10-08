Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on Docusign and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. FBN Securities set a $65.00 price objective on Docusign and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,126. Docusign has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $482,781.33. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $235,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,737 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth $19,663,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 63.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after acquiring an additional 134,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

