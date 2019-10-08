Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a market cap of $889,269.00 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011276 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005465 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000492 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.