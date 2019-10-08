Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.83 ($9.10).

DEZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

ETR DEZ traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €5.08 ($5.91). The stock had a trading volume of 655,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Deutz has a 1 year low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a market capitalization of $613.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

