Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.16 ($19.95).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Net Income

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.