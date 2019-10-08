Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.16 ($19.95).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

