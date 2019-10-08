Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,193 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $1.00 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 507.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 241,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,652,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 787,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.