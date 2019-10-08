Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,193 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $1.00 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
