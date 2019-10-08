Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Stock Price Down 4%

Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), 156,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG)

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Deltex Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltex Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.