Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.37. 2,795,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

