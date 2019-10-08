Delphi Management Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,669,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 988.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 55,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

Shares of RE traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

