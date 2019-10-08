DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.18 million and $3,616.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01026543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

