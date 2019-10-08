DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DTEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,851. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

