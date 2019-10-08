David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,313 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

