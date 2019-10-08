Datum Price Tops $0.0011 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $95,560.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01025416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031287 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

