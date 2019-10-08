Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 105,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,817. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 6,500 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 66.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 145,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 58,060 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 333,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 933.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

