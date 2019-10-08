Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.34, 1,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

