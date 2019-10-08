Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Curo Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 155,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,605. Curo Group has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320,759 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,380,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 713.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 312.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

