Crypto Sports Tops 1-Day Volume of $73.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $289,009.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00639952 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004013 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,059,358 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,683 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

