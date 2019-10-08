CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,626. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. CryoPort has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $531.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

