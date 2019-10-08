CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.65

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $8.34. CRYO-CELL International shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Get CRYO-CELL International alerts:

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 4.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Portnoy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CRYO-CELL International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.29% of CRYO-CELL International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CRYO-CELL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYO-CELL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.