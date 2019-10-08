Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Trading Down 5.4%

Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

