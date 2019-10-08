Critical Review: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $76.55 million 1.80 -$4.62 million ($0.07) -52.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 1.83 $134.05 million $0.15 40.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -5.07% -9.25% -6.42% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1.84% 0.64% 0.39%

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pixelworks and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

