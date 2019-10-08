COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

