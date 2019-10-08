Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

