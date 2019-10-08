CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.00.

Shares of CSGP traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.89. 155,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,025. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,788,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,035,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,035,000 after buying an additional 70,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.