Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

JNJ stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. 6,918,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,218. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

