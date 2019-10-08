Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 198,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

QEFA traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $64.23.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.