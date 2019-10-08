Corrado Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after acquiring an additional 785,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

