Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Corning comprises 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 160,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,150. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

